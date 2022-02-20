CPC Central Committee, State Council congratulate Chinese delegation on Winter Olympics achievements

Xinhua) 18:45, February 20, 2022

The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and China's State Council have sent a congratulatory message to the Chinese delegation for its "best in history" performance at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, scheduled to be concluded on Sunday.

Winning nine gold medals, four silvers and two bronzes, the delegation achieved the best results in the history of China's participation in the Winter Olympics.

The delegation was praised for earning acclaim for China and the people and making important contributions to the success of hosting the Beijing Winter Olympics.

"The motherland and people are proud of your accomplishments," the message read.

The delegation members have demonstrated their high-spirited morale and sporting prowess as athletes in the new era at the Olympic arena, which vividly interprets the Olympic spirit and Chinese sportsmanship, it said.

They competed and communicated with athletes all over the world and inspired each other, promoting exchanges and enhancing friendship, according to the message.

"Your excellent performance has further boosted the development of winter sports in China and spurred patriotism from all Chinese descendants around the world," it noted.

The achievements have provided powerful inspiration for building China into a modern socialist country in all respects, the message read.

The delegation members were urged to continuously improve China's strength in competitive sports and make new and greater contributions to expanding the gains of "engaging 300 million people in winter sports," building China into a nation strong in sports and realizing the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

