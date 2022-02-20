Languages

Archive

Sunday, February 20, 2022

Home>>

Alpine skiing mixed team parallel postponed due to wind gust

(Xinhua) 18:09, February 20, 2022

Gusty wind has forced the Beijing Olympic Alpine skiing mixed team parallel to be canceled on Saturday.

The organizers said the competition "will not take place on Saturday 19 February due to the weather" after the program had been initially rescheduled to 12:00.

A new starting time is yet to be announced and sources told Xinhua that a discussion is still going on as some of the teams had planned to fly home on Sunday morning.

The closing ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics is scheduled to be held on Sunday evening.

(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)

Photos