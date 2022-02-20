Alpine skiing mixed team parallel postponed due to wind gust

Xinhua) 18:09, February 20, 2022

Gusty wind has forced the Beijing Olympic Alpine skiing mixed team parallel to be canceled on Saturday.

The organizers said the competition "will not take place on Saturday 19 February due to the weather" after the program had been initially rescheduled to 12:00.

A new starting time is yet to be announced and sources told Xinhua that a discussion is still going on as some of the teams had planned to fly home on Sunday morning.

The closing ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics is scheduled to be held on Sunday evening.

Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

or reload the browser Disable in this text field Rephrase Rephrase current sentence Edit in Ginger

(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)