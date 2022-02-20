Palestine condemns Israel's refusal to cooperate with UN inquiry commission

Xinhua) 18:08, February 20, 2022

Palestine on Friday condemned Israel's refusal to cooperate with a United Nations (UN) commission of inquiry into the tension that broke out in the Gaza Strip in May 2021.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it condemns the Israeli government's decision to deny the entry of the commission's representatives to Israel and the Palestinian territories.

On Thursday, Israel officially informed the UN Human Rights Council that it will not cooperate with the commission of inquiry and will deny the entry of its members to the country, according to Israeli media.

"The decision is illegal," the Palestinian statement said, adding that it is necessary to support the commission's work "to succeed in its tasks consistent with the mandate granted by the UN and with international law and its references."

In May 2021, Egypt brokered a ceasefire that ended 11 days of clashes between Israel and Hamas-led Islamic Resistance Movement in the Gaza Strip, during which around 250 Palestinians and 13 Israelis were killed.

