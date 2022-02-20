Xi Jinping on people-centered development philosophy

Xinhua) February 20, 2022

"People" is a word that carries weight in Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, and the CPC Central Committee with Xi at its core have been striving to satisfy the people's aspirations for a better life.

The following are some highlights of Xi's remarks in this regard:

-- As socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era, the principal contradiction facing Chinese society has evolved. What we now face is the contradiction between unbalanced and inadequate development and the people's ever-growing needs for a better life.

-- The most fundamental interests of the country are the people's happy life.

-- The people-centered development is not an abstract or abstruse idea. It should not be a mere slogan or concept, but should be reflected in all aspects of economic and social development.

-- Democracy is not a decorative ornament, but an instrument for addressing the issues that concern the people.

-- Continuous efforts should be made from the new starting point to achieve more notable and substantive progress in promoting common prosperity for all.

