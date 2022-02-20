China's stock market attracts over 1.32 mln new investors in January
A staff member walks past the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
China's securities market attracted more than 1.32 million new investors in January, industrial data showed.
The figure marked a drop of 3.6 percent from the previous month, according to the China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited.
Individuals accounted for the majority of new investors, exceeding 1.32 million, while new institutional investors stood at 3,700.
By the end of last month, the number of investors in China's securities market reached 198.73 million, the data showed.
