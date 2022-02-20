CPC Central Committee, State Council congratulate Chinese delegation on Winter Olympics achievements

Xinhua) 16:54, February 20, 2022

The Communist Party of China Central Committee and China's State Council have sent a congratulatory message to the Chinese delegation for its "best in history" performance at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, scheduled to be concluded on Sunday.

Winning nine gold medals, four silvers and two bronzes, the delegation achieved the best results in the history of China's participation in Winter Olympics.

The delegation was praised for earning glory for China and the people and making important contributions to the success of hosting the Beijing Winter Olympics.

(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)