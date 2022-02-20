Home>>
Xi to attend closing ceremony of Beijing Winter Olympics
(Xinhua) 16:48, February 20, 2022
Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will attend the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games scheduled on the evening of Feb. 20, at the National Stadium.
