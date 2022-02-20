Cuba unveils food security plan

February 20, 2022

Cuba on Friday unveiled a national program for food security, including increasing production to reduce its reliance on imports.

"We are taking steps towards developing the agricultural sector amid the intensification of the U.S. blockade against Cuba, the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of climate change on the island," Agriculture Minister Idael Perez said.

"By doing so, we are making a strategic contribution to the country's national security," he added. The program is expected to be presented to the parliament for debate later this year.

The island nation, home to 11.2 million people, imports over 60 percent of the food it consumes, according to official statistics.

