Home>>
Former general manager of Chinese telecom giant under investigation
(Xinhua) 13:53, February 19, 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- Li Guohua, former general manager of the Chinese telecom giant China Unicom, is being investigated for suspected severe violations of Party discipline and laws, China's top anti-graft authority said in a statement on Friday.
Li is being investigated by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission, according to the statement.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)
Photos
- Gu wins women's free ski halfpipe, her second gold for China at Beijing 2022
- Beijing 2022 mascot Bing Dwen Dwen rises as an Olympic star as irresistibly cute design wins widespread acclaim
- In pics: Battle of the Flowers parade of 2022 Nice Carnival
- Shcherbakova wins as ROC duo finish 1-2 in women's singles figure skating at Beijing 2022
Related Stories
- China Unicom says no "specific facts or due process" behind U.S. ban
- China's three telecom carriers voice disappointment at NYSE delisting
- China Unicom to cut international roaming fees by up to 97 percent
- China Unicom sets up unit in Xiongan New Area
- Unveil China Outside China: Globalized Chinese firms charm world talents
- China Unicom brings in private investors
- China Unicom net profit jumps on business innovation
- Baidu, China Unicom partner to promote artificial intelligence
- China Unicom's net profit plunges 80 pct
- CBN seeks telecommunication operating business license
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.