Former general manager of Chinese telecom giant under investigation

Xinhua) 13:53, February 19, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- Li Guohua, former general manager of the Chinese telecom giant China Unicom, is being investigated for suspected severe violations of Party discipline and laws, China's top anti-graft authority said in a statement on Friday.

Li is being investigated by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission, according to the statement.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)