New Beijing airport puts photovoltaic power project into use
BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- Beijing Daxing International Airport has put into use its car park photovoltaic power project, which has an expected annual power generation capacity of over 3 million kilowatt-hours.
The airport's two car park buildings have a total area of approximately 250,000 square meters, and approximately 18,000 square meters of the roofs are covered with thin film photovoltaic modules.
The project began construction in September 2018.
With its eco-friendly design, the project is expected to save 1,080 tonnes of standard coal and slash 3,040 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.
The car parks' solar photovoltaic systems will generate an average of more than 3 million kilowatt-hours of electricity every year, accounting for approximately 17 percent of the buildings' annual electricity consumption and helping save about 2 million yuan (about 315,700 U.S. dollars) in costs yearly, the airport said.
Beijing Daxing International Airport, located 46 kilometers south of downtown Beijing, was designed to take the pressure off the overcrowded Beijing Capital International Airport in the northeastern suburbs. It sits at the junction of Beijing's Daxing District and Langfang, a city in the neighboring Hebei Province.
