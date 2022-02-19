Britain stripped of men's 4x100m relay silver medal at Tokyo 2020

Xinhua) 09:22, February 19, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- Britain was stripped of its team silver medal in the men's 4x100m relay at Tokyo 2020 after sprinter Chijindu Ujah was confirmed to have violated anti-doping regulations, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced on Friday.

According to CAS statement, Ujah's sample returned an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) for the prohibited substances enobosarm (ostarine) and S-23, Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMS) and his B-sample analysis confirmed the results.

Therefore, his results were disqualified in both 100m and 4x100m relay. Britain's team silver medal in the relay was also stripped in accordance with the anti-doping rules of the International Olympic Committee.

Thus, Canada and China will be upgraded to receive their silver and bronze medals respectively.

