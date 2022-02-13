Home>>
China sees nearly 5.3 mln toy firms
(Xinhua) 15:41, February 13, 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- China currently has 5.27 million toy-related companies, according to data from database query platform Tianyancha.com.
Among them, 83 percent were established within five years, and over 55 percent are individually-owned businesses, showed the data.
South China's Guangdong Province has the largest number of toy-related enterprises, exceeding 590,000, followed by Zhejiang and Shaanxi.
Last year, the number of newly registered toy firms hit 1.73 million, a record high. Over 100,000 toy-related companies were registered this year as of Sunday, equivalent to more than 2,700 companies established per day on average.
