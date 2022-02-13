Pakistan adds 3,206 new COVID-19 cases, 41 more deaths

Xinhua) 15:40, February 13, 2022

ISLAMABAD, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan has recorded 3,206 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Sunday.

With the new infections, the overall number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 1,483,798 in the Asian country, said the NCOC, a department leading the country's campaign against the pandemic.

A total of 4,935 people were reported to have recovered from the pandemic over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,375,628, showed data from the NCOC.

The number of active cases has dropped to 78,398 in the country, including 1,623 in critical condition.

According to the official data, 41 deaths from COVID-19 were registered on Saturday, raising the overall death toll to 29,772.

Pakistan's southern Sindh province is the worst-hit region with 557,931 infections recorded, followed by the eastern Punjab province, which has reported 494,971 cases so far. ■

