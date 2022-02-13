Spanish media: Beijing 2022 Winter Games brings cultural achievements

Xinhua) 15:00, February 13, 2022

MADRID, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Jose Antonio Vera, Director of Publications from Spanish daily newspaper La Razon, said the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games not only brings great athletic results to the world, but has also achieved much in the field of culture and tourism.

"The opening of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, in just one week, has already brought us several joys, such as the silver medal for the Spanish halfpipe snowboarder Queralt Casellet, and other unexpected results," he commented.

Vera looked beyond sporting achievements to the cultural effects of the Games, saying it had "also taught us great lessons, such as the message of peace between countries and the revaluation of some peoples, who had been forgotten."

"This is the case of Taizicheng, an unknown village often covered in snow in winter, which has now, thanks to the Olympics, regained the glory it had in the past when it was the seat of an Imperial palace 800 years ago," he said.

"Today, Taizicheng Railway Station, north of Beijing, is once again in the spotlight of the world as one of the scenes of the competitions, as well as proving to be an ideal place for skiers and snow lovers," he added.

Vera considers that this also highlights a change in society overall, which has seen people move away from packed cities to rural areas as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Due to confinement as a result of the pandemic, people place more value on the countryside, towns and rural spaces, since many chose to spend time in destinations further away from the city to telework or lead a quieter life."

"With that same belief, the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) last year named and recognized the 44 Best Tourist Villages in the world, in order to optimize rural tourism and reward the efforts of those who work in this sector from the most remote places," he explained.

Vera believes that there are many things in common with China and Spain, where the rural environment is gaining increased attention in an attempt to prevent de-population.

What has happened around Beijing 2022 "invites us to do the same efforts in our country, where we enjoy a great diversity of towns worthy of postcards. Spain wants to host the Winter Olympics in 2030 and for that we have to show we are capable of hosting an event of this caliber in all aspects," he concluded.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)