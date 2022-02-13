Inter's draw with Napoli blows Serie A title race open

ROME, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- The showdown for the Serie A title between Inter Milan and Napoli ended in a 1-1 draw on Saturday, as Edin Dzeko's volley canceled out Lorenzo Insigne's early penalty.

It was a head-to-head for top spot as Napoli ranked second before Saturday's game, one point behind leaders Inter, who have a game in hand.

Napoli made a good start just seven minutes into the game, as Victor Osimhen was kicked down by Stefan De Vrij, and the referee awarded the home side a penalty after a VAR check. Insigne, who will join Toronto FC in the summer, stepped up to convert it.

The Partenopei should have made it 2-0 in the 12th minute, but Piotr Zielinski saw his attempt graze the post.

Napoli were more aggressive in the first half, but Inter scored the equalizer straight after the break when Dzeko's header was blocked, but the Bosnian reacted quickly to smash the rebound into the net.

Napoli still had chances to put the game to bed, but Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic performed well to keep the scoreline down.

After the draw, Inter still lead the table, but will be overtaken by city rivals AC Milan if they beat Sampdoria on Sunday.

Also on Saturday, Lazio dominated Bologna 3-0, and Venezia won 2-1 at Torino.

