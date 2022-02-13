Police step up enforcement to end truckers' protests in Canada

Xinhua) 14:59, February 13, 2022

Mounted police officers are seen on duty on a closed street during an anti-mandate demonstration in Toronto, Canada, on Feb. 12, 2022. Protesters gathered here on Saturday for another round of demonstrations in solidarity with the truck convoy protests in Ottawa. The "Freedom Convoy 2022" protest began on Jan. 29 as a rally of truckers against the requirement that Canadian truck drivers crossing the border into the United States be fully vaccinated as of mid-January. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

OTTAWA, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- Canadian police stepped up enforcement Saturday to end truckers' protests, especially in Windsor, the Canada-U.S. border city and Ottawa, the capital city, as protests and demonstrations continued nationwide.

Windsor Police tweeted on Saturday morning that they had begun enforcement actions against protesters opposing COVID-19 restrictions who blocked access to the Ambassador Bridge for most of the week.

"The Windsor Police &its policing partners have commenced enforcement at and near the Ambassador Bridge. We urge all demonstrators to act lawfully &peacefully. Commuters are still being asked to avoid the areas affected by the demonstrations at this time," the tweet said.

Ontario Friday declared a state of emergency to quell convoy protests, and it is now illegal and punishable to block and impede the movement of goods, people and services along critical infrastructure, including international border crossings, major highways, airports, ports, bridges and railways.

The Ontario Superior Court followed up with an injunction against the protests Friday night, giving participants until 7 p.m. to clear out.

That deadline was largely ignored. Police were maintaining a heavy presence at the entrance to the bridge, a key trade border crossing between Canada and the United States where protesters brought traffic to a standstill, local media reported.

In downtown Ottawa, police said over 4,000 demonstrators were present throughout the day. In a statement released on Saturday evening, police announced the establishment of an enhanced, Integrated Command Centre (ICC) in response to a significant influx of demonstrators into the Ottawa area and an escalation of the current occupation.

"We expect that the ICC will result in a significantly enhanced ability of our police service to respond to the current situation in our city. The ICC will allow us to make the most effective use of the additional resources our policing partners have provided to us," the statement said.

On Saturday noon, Ottawa Police released another statement, saying that they deployed all available officers on Friday night as protesters in the city "exhibited aggressive behaviour," including overwhelming officers and subverting law enforcement efforts.

The police said 28 arrests have been made while 140 criminal investigations are underway, with officers collecting various information to assist prosecuting offenders. Another 2,600 tickets have been issued by bylaw officers in relation to what they call an "illegal occupation," according to the statement.

Thousands of Canadian truckers and their supporters descended on Ottawa in late January to oppose the Canadian government's vaccine requirement for truckers crossing the border into the United States, which has the same policy. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday the protesters need to understand "it's time to go home." However, the convoy protests and demonstrations continue nationwide.

In Toronto, the largest city in Canada, more than 1,000 people gathered at Queen's Park near the Ontario legislature on Saturday to protest vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 public health restrictions. Protesters were seen holding Canadian flags and signs reading "freedom."

Meanwhile, in British Columbia, the Pacific province in Canada, hundreds of protesters gathered at the intersection outside the Canada-U.S. border crossing in Surrey to demonstrate against COVID-19-related health measures and to support the truckers' "Freedom Convoy" protests.

