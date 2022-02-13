Lock-up shares worth 117 bln yuan to become tradable

Xinhua) 14:58, February 13, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Lock-up shares worth about 117 billion yuan (around 18.4 billion U.S. dollars) will become eligible for trade on China's bourses next week.

From Monday to Friday, a total of 4.198 billion shares will become tradable on the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses, according to data from financial information provider Wind.

Under China's stock market rules, major shareholders must wait for one to two years before they are permitted to sell their shares.

Chinese stocks closed lower on Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.66 percent to close at 3,462.95 points. The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.55 percent lower at 13,224.38 points.

