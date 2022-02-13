5.5-magnitude quake hits 58 km N of Namuac, Philippines -- USGS

Xinhua) 14:57, February 13, 2022

HONG KONG, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted 58 km N of Namuac, Philippines at 04:36:18 GMT on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 39.74 km, was initially determined to be at 19.1381 degrees north latitude and 121.2133 degrees east longitude.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)