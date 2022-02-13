India reports 44,877 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 14:55, February 13, 2022

NEW DELHI, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,631,421 on Sunday, as 44,877 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 684 deaths were recorded since Saturday morning, taking the death toll to 508,665.

There are still 537,045 active cases in the country, with a decrease of 73,398 during the period. This was the 20th consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

A total of 41,585,711 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, with 117,591 new recoveries.

