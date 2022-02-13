South China's Guangxi reports 13 new local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 14:53, February 13, 2022

NANNING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region reported 13 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Saturday -- 12 in the city of Baise and one in the provincial capital Nanning -- according to the regional health commission on Sunday.

By Saturday, Guangxi had registered 262 locally-transmitted confirmed cases in the latest resurgence, including 261 in Baise.

A total of 3,989 close contacts are currently under medical observation, with 546 added on Saturday.

The region also logged five imported confirmed cases and two imported asymptomatic cases on Saturday, the health commission said.

