DPRK kicks off new 10,000-home construction project in Pyongyang

Xinhua) 14:52, February 13, 2022

PYONGYANG, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) started here on Saturday a new project of building 10,000 flats, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Sunday.

Kim Jong Un, the top leader of the DPRK, said at the groundbreaking ceremony that the construction of 10,000 flats in the Hwasong area is not only the second project of carrying out the long-term housing construction goal for Pyongyang, but also the first-stage construction to turn the area into a new modern town, the KCNA reported.

He also said that a large number of construction projects, which have been designed for the country's prosperity and development, are being prepared or under way at large metallurgical bases, chemical industry bases, construction sites of new power plants and rural communities across the country.

