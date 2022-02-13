Malaysia reports 22,802 new COVID-19 infections, total passes 3 mln

Xinhua) 11:25, February 13, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Malaysia reported 22,802 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 3,019,163, according to the health ministry.

There are 94 new imported cases and 22,708 local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further 15 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 32,114.

The ministry reported 5,442 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,846,713.

There are 140,336 active cases, 176 are being held in intensive care units and 98 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country administered a total of 142,800 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday, and 80.3 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.8 percent have been fully vaccinated and 40.3 percent have received boosters.

