Mongolian FM hails organization of Beijing Winter Olympics

Xinhua) 11:23, February 13, 2022

ULAN BATOR, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Mongolian Foreign Minister Batmunkh Battsetseg has praised China for successfully hosting the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

"First of all, I would like to say that China is very successfully hosting the 'white' Olympics or the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games," Battsetseg told Xinhua.

During the a time when the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was on the rise around the world, Battsetseg said "China successfully organized the splendid opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics by taking the advantage of technology at the highest level" under strict anti-pandemic measures "with the attendance of leaders of state and government of many countries."

She accompanied her country's Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

