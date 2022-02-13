Putin, Macron discuss security guarantees, Ukraine over phone

Xinhua) 11:22, February 13, 2022

MOSCOW, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone conversation on Saturday on how to overcome the stalemate in settling the intra-Ukrainian conflict, said the Kremlin.

According to a Kremlin statement, Putin once again drew attention to the absence of a substantive response from the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to the Russian initiatives.

"Putin stressed the reluctance of the leading Western powers to prompt the Kiev authorities to implement the Minsk agreements, which was demonstrated again by the futility of the February 10 round of consultations in Berlin between political advisors to the Normandy format leaders," said the statement.

Putin and Macron also discussed the provocative speculations about an alleged Russia's planned "invasion" of Ukraine, which are accompanied by massive supplies of modern weaponry to Ukraine, thus creating conditions for possible aggressive actions by the Ukrainian military in Donbass, according to the statement.

The leaders agreed to keep these issues on the agenda of the Russian-French top-level dialogue, the Kremlin said, adding that they also touched upon the preservation of and full-fledged compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)