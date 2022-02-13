Chinese mainland reports 28 new local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 11:04, February 13, 2022

Staff members prepare medical materials for nucleic acid tests at a COVID-19 testing site in a residential community of Nankai District in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 28 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

Of the new local infections, 13 were reported in Guangxi, 11 in Liaoning, two in Yunnan, and one each in Tianjin and Guangdong, the commission said in its daily report.

Saturday also saw eight provincial-level regions reporting 39 imported COVID-19 cases, said the commission.

No new suspected cases or deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.

A total of 34 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Saturday, 33 of whom arrived from outside the mainland, according to the commission.

As of Saturday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on the Chinese mainland, both local and imported, had reached 106,930.

There were 1,397 patients still under treatment on Saturday, of whom five were in severe condition. A total of 4,636 patients had died of the virus on the mainland since the outbreak of the disease. ■

