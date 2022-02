We Are China

South China's Nanning in rain and mist

Xinhua) 11:00, February 13, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 12, 2022 shows the Nanhu lake in rain and mist in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 12, 2022 shows the view of Nanning City in rain and mist, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 12, 2022 shows the view of Nanning City in rain and mist, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 12, 2022 shows the view of Nanning City in rain and mist, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)