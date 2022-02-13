Russia registers 203,766 daily COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:58, February 13, 2022

MOSCOW, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- Russia confirmed 203,766 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 13,935,560, the official monitoring and response center said Saturday.

The nationwide death toll increased by 729 to 339,542, while the number of recoveries rose by 112,658 to 11,134,291.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 14,336 new cases, taking its total to 2,591,380.

According to data released on Friday, around 86 million Russian citizens had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines and over 81 million had been fully vaccinated.

The level of herd immunity in the country stood at 61.9 percent, the data showed.

