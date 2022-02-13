Highlights of snowboard contests at Beijing 2022

February 13, 2022

CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- Following are the highlights of the nine snowboard medal events at the Genting Snow Park venue at Beijing 2022, which concluded after American duo Nick Baumgartner/Lindsey Jacobellis won the mixed team cross gold on Saturday.

WOMEN'S SLOPESTYLE

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott of New Zealand won the first Winter Olympic gold for her country in the final run of the 12-woman final with 92.88 points.

MEN'S SLOPSTYLE

After pulling off a triple cork 1800, Su Yiming made history as China's first male snowboarder to win an Olympic medal. It was a "dream come true" moment for the 17-year-old when he shared the podium with his idols Max Parrot (gold) and Mark McMorris (bronze) of Canada.

WOMEN'S PARALLEL GIANT SLALOM

Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic successfully defended her Olympic title in 43.74 seconds. As the first athlete to win gold in two different disciplines at the same Olympic Winter Games at PyeongChang 2018, Ledecka failed to defend her Alpine skiing super-G title at Beijing 2022, finishing fifth.

MEN'S PARALLEL GIANT SLALOM

Austria's Benjamin Karl won, edging Slovenia's Tim Mastnak by 0.82 seconds when the latter missed a gate before the finish line.

WOMEN'S HALFPIPE

American snowboard talent Chloe Kim retained Olympic women's halfpipe gold at Beijing 2022 with world's top-level tricks in her first run in the final. China's No. 1 Cai Xuetong and PyeongChang 2018 silver medalist Liu Jiayu finished fourth and eighth apiece.

MEN'S HALFPIPE

Second to Shaun White at the PyeongChang 2018, Japan's 23-year-old talent Ayumu Hirano ended White's dominance in an epic final at Beijing 2022.

His stunning five-trick routine, including a back-to-back triple cork 1440, a back-to-back double cork 1260 and a double cork 1440, indicates that a new era for snowboarding halfpipe has begun.

WOMEN'S CROSS

A six-time world champion and 10-time X Games champion, 36-year-old Jacobellis ended her 16-year wait for a gold in the women's snowboard cross in her fifth Olympic appearance.

MEN'S CROSS

Three-time Olympian Alessandro Haemmerle of Austria clinched a narrow win, beating the closest follower Eliot Grondin from Canada by centimeters at the finish line.

MIXED TEAM CROSS

American duo Baumgartner, 40, and Jacobellis, 36, won the Olympic debut event, becoming the oldest male and female riders crowned in Winter Games history.

Note: The last two snowboard medal events, the women's big air and the men's big air, will start in Shougang, Beijing on Feb. 14.

