Beijing releases "Foreign Heads of States on the Great Wall" videos

Xinhua) 10:49, February 13, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- The 2022 Beijing Media Center (BMC) for the Beijing Winter Olympics held a launching ceremony for the micro-video series themed "Foreign Heads of States on the Great Wall" on Friday.

The videos selected 15 foreign leaders, telling their stories on the Great Wall with historical images and videos.

These micro-videos not only recall history but also help promote friendship, cooperation, and unity among countries, said Moin ul Haque, Pakistani ambassador to China, via a video speech to the ceremony.

"The Great Wall symbolizes the Chinese people's desire to reject war and pursue peace," said Xu Hejian, director of the Information Office of the Beijing municipal government and 2022 BMC. "We hope more people will understand and love Beijing, the 'dual Olympic city,' through the videos."

