Living, medical materials delivered to Baise to support anti-pandemic fight

Xinhua) 10:48, February 13, 2022

Staff workers transfer incoming supplies outside a warehouse in Debao County of Baise City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 11, 2022. Living and medical materials have been continuously delivered to Debao to help the fight against the recent resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic in the county. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

