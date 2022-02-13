U.S. downs Canada, Germany edges past China in Olympic men's ice hockey

BEIJING, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- The United States defeated Canada 4-2 for its second straight win in men's ice hockey, while China scored two historic goals before losing 3-2 to world No. 5 Germany at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Saturday.

The Canadians took just 1:24 to throw the puck into the net, but the Americans struck back with an equalizer at 2:34 before going up 3-1 early in the second period.

Canadian forward Corban Knight cut the deficit to 3-2 in the 35th minute, but American forward Kenny Agostino scored 12 minutes later to seal the victory.

"When we can combine a little bit of grit and heart, and when we have hard skill, and I thought we had hard skill tonight, we can be successful," said David Quinn, head coach of the American team.

The Germans scored two goals against China in the first period before extending their lead to 3-0 at 24:41.

China's forward Fu Shuai put the puck into the net in the last minute of the second period, the first ever goal for the Chinese men's team in the Olympic history, and forward Wang Taile scored again in the 49th minute.

"It's pretty crazy, and the whole team's efforts make it happen. It's a huge honor to score and I'll remember it for a long time. I think there are a lot of positives to take from tonight," Fu said.

In other games, the Czech Republic edged past the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) 6-5 in overtime, and Denmark beat Switzerland 5-3.

In the women's quarterfinals, Switzerland took down the ROC 4-2, and will fight against Canada in Monday's semifinals, while Finland smashed Japan 7-1 to face the United States. ■

