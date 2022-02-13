Brunei's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high for 3 straight days

Xinhua) 10:40, February 13, 2022

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- Brunei reported 1,125 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the national tally to 21,579, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

This also marks the third consecutive day with a record daily rise of new cases after 628 and 981 cases were reported on Thursday and Friday separately in the Southeast Asian country.

The newly recorded cases were all local infections, according to the ministry.

The ministry said earlier that the country is going through the third wave of COVID-19 and the number of cases is expected to increase beyond the total reported during the second wave, with the Omicron variant replacing the Delta variant as the dominant variant.

As of Friday, 94.9 percent of Brunei's population had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, while 94.1 percent had completed their vaccination schedule of two doses and 45.1 percent had received three doses.

Haji Mohd Isham, the country's health minister said earlier that the booster shot intake had decreased in the past few weeks although the government had ensured the availability of booster shots.

The COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, China's Sinopharm are administered in the country.

A total of 4,586 active cases are still being treated and monitored in Brunei and among the active cases, about 99.8 percent were cases in Category 1 (asymptomatic) and Category 2 (mild symptoms), 102 patients have passed away so far in the country.

Meanwhile, Brunei's Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced on Saturday that the country's temporary suspension of cross-border activities with Malaysia will be extended for another 14 days from Feb. 15 to 28.

The temporary suspension on entry of foreign nationals via land and seaports, including transits through Brunei, is extended by 14 more days until Feb. 28, except for entry and transit travels that have been approved by the government.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)