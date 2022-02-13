Home>>
At least 2 killed by building collapse in Nigeria
(Xinhua) 10:04, February 13, 2022
LAGOS, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- At least two people were killed on Saturday after a three-story building collapsed in Lagos, Nigeria's economic hub.
According to authorities, five workers were trapped when the building under construction collapsed and two of them were rescued.
Search and rescue operations were ongoing, authorities said.
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)
Photos
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.