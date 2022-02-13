At least 2 killed by building collapse in Nigeria

Xinhua) 10:04, February 13, 2022

LAGOS, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- At least two people were killed on Saturday after a three-story building collapsed in Lagos, Nigeria's economic hub.

According to authorities, five workers were trapped when the building under construction collapsed and two of them were rescued.

Search and rescue operations were ongoing, authorities said.

