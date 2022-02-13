Various events held across China to celebrate upcoming Lantern Festival

People of Dong ethnic group participate in an event at Rongjiang County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 12, 2022. Various events are held across China to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival. (Photo by Li Zhanghuaguizhou/Xinhua)

Tourists visit a lantern fair in Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 11, 2022. Various events are held across China to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

People select lanterns at a lantern fair in Yangzhou City, east China's Jiangzu Province, Feb. 12, 2022. Various events are held across China to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

People select lanterns at a lantern fair in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 12, 2022. Various events are held across China to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival. (Photo by Wang Chun/Xinhua)

People select lanterns at a lantern fair in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 12, 2022. Various events are held across China to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival. (Photo by Sun Zhongnan/Xinhua)

A kid makes a lantern in Nanjing, capital city of Jiangsu Province, Feb. 12, 2022. Various events are held across China to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival. (Photo by Li Wenbao/Xinhua)

A kid selects lanterns at a lantern fair in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 12, 2022. Various events are held across China to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival. (Photo by Yang Suping/Xinhua)

A kid makes a lantern in a classroom in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 12, 2022. Various events are held across China to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival. (Photo by Hang Xingwei/Xinhua)

Lanterns are hung above a street in Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 12, 2022. Various events are held across China to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival. (Photo by Sun Yang/Xinhua)

Children practice lion dance in Jianghua Yao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 12, 2022. Various events are held across China to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival. (Photo by Jiang Keqinghunan/Xinhua)

Tourists visit a lantern fair in Jingning She Autonomous County in Lishui, east China's Zhejiang Province. Various events are held across China to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival. (Photo by Li Suren/Xinhua)

Tourists visit a lantern fair in Nanyue District, Hengyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 12, 2022. Various events are held across China to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)

