China's refined oil consumption up 3.2 pct in 2021

Xinhua) 13:13, February 12, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's refined oil consumption reported steady growth last year as the economy continued to firm up, industrial data showed.

Consumption of refined oil came in at 341.48 million tonnes for 2021, up 3.2 percent year on year, according to data from the National Development and Reform Commission.

Consumption of gasoline and aviation fuel both went up 5.7 percent, while that of diesel gained 0.5 percent during the period.

China's economy expanded 8.1 percent year on year in 2021 despite sporadic epidemic resurgences and a complicated external environment, underlining the country's capability of ensuring economic stability with swift policy response.

