Young man helped by China’s targeted poverty alleviation devotes his time to local development

A young man from an impoverished family in a rural area in southwest China's Guizhou Province now devotes himself to developing his hometown, after benefiting from China's targeted poverty alleviation strategy.

Qu Zhimin registers the information of vehicles and drivers at a checkpoint for epidemic control during the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Chinanews.com/Zeng Hui)

Qu Zhimin, 23, is the deputy director of the villagers' committee of Laowuchang village of Tongren city, Guizhou Province. During the Chinese Lunar New Year, he registered the information of drivers and vehicles at a checkpoint for epidemic control at an expressway entrance, as part of the local epidemic prevention efforts. Because of the high traffic load in this period, he registered information of as many as 400 vehicles per day.

He also visited young people who returned home for the traditional festival and encouraged them to start businesses back home, in the hope of boosting local economic development.

Photo shows staff members working at a checkpoint for epidemic control at an expressway toll station. (Chinanews.com/Zhou Yanling)

Despite the heavy workload, Qu found it worthwhile, and saw it as a way to give back to society. Qu’s family fell into poverty and was in debt when his grandmother and his father both fell ill in 2014. But thankfully, the family was quickly identified as a poor household by local government, and benefited from relevant policies. “The medical treatment of my family members and schooling of my younger brother and I were guaranteed,” said Qu.

The two brothers were also exempt from tuition and fees in high school and university, and received subsidies every year, Qu added.

Qu graduated from university in 2021, and returned to his hometown shortly after working in a big city. He accumulated some work experience at the Party committee of the village and the villagers’ committee first, and was then elected as the deputy director of the villagers' committee.

Photo shows Laowuchang village of Tongren city, Guizhou Province. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

