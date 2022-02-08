Birk Ruud leads Beijing 2022 men's freeski big air qualification, China's He out

Xinhua) 10:31, February 08, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- With two race-high runs, Birk Ruud of Norway stunned the men's freeski big air qualification of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Big Air Shougang on Monday, while China's He Jinbo failed to qualify for the final.

In this highly competitive qualification, six athletes dropped performances of over 90 points in the first run, with Ruud placing first with 94.50 points.

Despite a second run of only 50.50 points, the 21-year-old came back strong to wrap up the qualification with a 93.25 final run to finish first.

"It's really good, it's amazing," said Ruud, who won the men's Air &Style Beijing FIS World Cup in 2019. "The facility is crazy and China has done a really good job. It's very nice to finally be here."

"I had to put down my best job and have control over my own pressure. I'm really happy to be in the final and I'm looking forward to it."

Alexandre Hall of the United States and Oliwer Magnusson of Sweden took second and third, respectively.

Matej Svancers of Austria was considered a medal contender as he won the men's freeski big air World Cup twice this season, as well as a gold medal in the big air event at the Youth Winter Olympics in 2020. However, with a shocking performance of 61.75, 27.75 and 25.50 points from three runs, Svancers only finished 26th in the 31-man qualification.

As one of the youngest athletes in the Chinese delegation, He Jinbo failed to qualify for the men's big air final as he sat 27th behind Svancers.

Despite dropping a double cork 1800 in his third run, He's unsuccessful grab led to a relatively low score of 49.00, which the teenager believes was still one of his best 1800 performances.

"I think I did well today," said the 17-year-old. "This was like the least nervous competition ever for me."

"I came here with the mindset of learning from the best. My career is just getting started, this is just the beginning for me. I still have a long way to go and I believe I will do better in the future," he added.

The men's freeski big air final will take place on Wednesday.

