Canada's Max Parrot wins snowboard slopestyle, China's Su Yiming takes historic silver at Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 14:09, February 07, 2022

CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's Su Yiming made a breakthrough in China's Winter Olympic history when he took a silver in men's snowboard slopestyle while Max Parrot of Canada bagged the gold at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics here on Monday.

PyeongChang Olympic silver medalist Parrot secured the victory with 90.96 points in the second run.

Su, 17, scored the medal-winning 88.70 points in his second of three runs, becoming the first Chinese male snowboarder to step on the Winter Olympics slopestyle podium.

As the World Cup Big Air winner, Su was the first rider ever to land an 1800 both ways in a FIS competition.

Mark McMorris, also from Canada finished with 88.53 in his best score to grab the bronze.

