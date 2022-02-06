Home>>
Argentine president visits CPC museum in Beijing
(Xinhua) 10:08, February 06, 2022
Argentine President Alberto Fernandez (front C) visits the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
