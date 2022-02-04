China Unicom says no "specific facts or due process" behind U.S. ban
BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- China Unicom said on Thursday that the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) made its decision to revoke a license for China Unicom Americas without any due process or listing any specific facts.
The U.S. FCC decided to revoke China Unicom Americas' authority to provide telecom services in the United States late last month.
On Feb. 2 local time, China Unicom's U.S. unit received the order from the U.S. FCC to revoke the section 214 authority of China Unicom Americas, said China Unicom in a statement on its website.
The statement said that China Unicom Americas has always operated in accordance with U.S. laws and regulations, and over the past 20 years, it has provided customers with global comprehensive telecommunications services and solutions, and has become a trusted partner of its customers.
China Unicom Americas will actively safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the company and its customers, the statement said, adding that China Unicom will closely follow the development of the situation.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's three telecom carriers voice disappointment at NYSE delisting
- China Unicom to cut international roaming fees by up to 97 percent
- China Unicom sets up unit in Xiongan New Area
- Unveil China Outside China: Globalized Chinese firms charm world talents
- China Unicom brings in private investors
- China Unicom net profit jumps on business innovation
- Baidu, China Unicom partner to promote artificial intelligence
- China Unicom's net profit plunges 80 pct
- CBN seeks telecommunication operating business license
- The Asia-Africa-Europe Cable (AAE-1) lands in Myanmar
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.