China ranks 2nd as home to start-ups with high-growth potential
(Xinhua) 17:04, February 04, 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- China ranked second globally as home to 171 "gazelle companies," or start-ups with high-growth potentials, according to the Hurun Global Gazelle Index list for 2021.
Gazelle companies refer to those start-ups founded in the 2000s, worth over 500 million U.S. dollars and not yet listed on a public exchange. These companies are also most likely to become "unicorns" valued over 1 billion U.S. dollars within three years.
Globally, a total of 525 unicorn companies were on the list, according to the list released by the Shanghai-based Hurun Research Institute.
