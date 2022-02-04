China's internet industry sees shrinking investment, financing

BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- Investment and financing in China's internet industry stayed at a low level in the fourth quarter of last year, said a report released by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT).

The disclosed value of investment and financing stood at 9.74 billion U.S. dollars in the fourth quarter of 2021, rising 6.4 percent quarter on quarter but decreasing by 49.2 percent from a year ago, data from the report showed.

On a global scale, the disclosed value of investment and financing in the internet industry surged 81.6 percent year on year to 120.8 billion dollars during the period, said CAICT, a research institute under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

