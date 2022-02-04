S.Korean FM protests against Japan's nomination of war-linked mine for UNESCO heritage list

Xinhua) 15:18, February 04, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- South Korea's top diplomat in phone talks with his Japanese counterpart on Thursday protested against Japan's bid to put a war-linked mine in the UNESCO heritage list, renewing diplomatic rows between Seoul and Tokyo over historical issues.

South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong held phone talks with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi, expressing deep disappointment with and protesting against Japan's push to nominate the controversial Sado mine for the UNESCO World Heritage list, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.

Chung said the correct perception over history is the basis for the future-oriented relations between South Korea and Japan, noting that the Sado mine represents the painful history relevant to wartime forced labor of Koreans during the 1910-1945 Japanese colonization of the Korean Peninsula.

South Korean historians say thousands of Koreans were forced by Imperial Japan into heavy labor for the gold and silver mines on Sado Island, which were turned into facilities to produce war-related materials during World War II. The mine was shut down in 1989.

The Japanese government submitted the letter of recommendation for the mine to be listed in the UNESCO heritage earlier this week.

Chung urged Japan to fulfill its promise to install an information center on the forced labor of Koreans at its existing UNESCO heritage sites, including Hashima Island.

The South Korean foreign minister also called on Japan to take more active measures over historical issues, including the wartime forced labor and the sexual slavery of Korean women during the colonization, to seek solutions that can be accepted by the victims.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)