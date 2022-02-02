Austria's top ski jumper to miss Beijing Olympics with positive COVID-19 tests

Xinhua) 09:50, February 02, 2022

VIENNA, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- Austrian ski jumper Marita Kramer will miss the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games after testing positive for COVID-19, the Austrian ski federation said on Tuesday.

The federation said on its website that Kramer, a top contender for Olympic gold, tested positive again for COVID-19 following a first positive result over the weekend, and thus cannot compete in Beijing.

"Our worst fears have become a sad reality," the federation said on Twitter.

Kramer, 20, has won six World Cup events this season and leads the World Cup standings.

Lisa Eder will take Kramer's place on the Austrian team, said the federation.

