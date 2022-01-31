State-run universities to reopen in Afghanistan

Xinhua) 15:43, January 31, 2022

The Taliban-run administration has announced to reopen the state-run universities in Afghanistan, acting minister of Higher Education Shiekh Abdul Baqi Haqqani said.

In a video posted by deputy spokesman of the administration Bilal Karimi said in his Twitter account on Monday, Shiekh Abdul Baqi Haqqani said that the public universities in warmers provinces would be reopened on Feb. 2 and in the colder areas would reopen on Feb. 26.

Since the Taliban's takeover of the power of the country on Aug. 15, all state-run universities have remained closed.

However, neither the acting education minister Haqqani nor Karimi made it clear if girls can attend the universities.

Government officials have promised that girls from all grades can go to school in the new education year begins on March 21.

Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

or reload the browser Disable in this text field Rephrase Rephrase current sentence Edit in Ginger

Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

or reload the browser Disable in this text field Rephrase Rephrase current sentence Edit in Ginger

(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)