South China braces for snowy, rainy weather

Xinhua) 15:41, January 31, 2022

China's southern areas are expected to see snowy and rainy weather from Monday to Thursday, the country's meteorological authority said Monday.

Parts of Tibet Autonomous Region and provinces of Sichuan, Yunnan, Guizhou, Hunan, Jiangsu, Anhui and Hubei will see snow or sleet over the next few days, according to a statement from the National Meteorological Center.

Rains will lash parts of Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian and Guangdong provinces, while parts of Guizhou and Hunan will encounter freezing rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, the statement added.

Due to rain and snow, temperatures in most parts of south China will be 2 to 4 degrees Celsius lower than normal during the Spring Festival holiday, the center said, advising residents to stay warm and pay heed to road traffic safety.

Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

or reload the browser Disable in this text field Rephrase Rephrase current sentence Edit in Ginger

(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)