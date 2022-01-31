South China braces for snowy, rainy weather
China's southern areas are expected to see snowy and rainy weather from Monday to Thursday, the country's meteorological authority said Monday.
Parts of Tibet Autonomous Region and provinces of Sichuan, Yunnan, Guizhou, Hunan, Jiangsu, Anhui and Hubei will see snow or sleet over the next few days, according to a statement from the National Meteorological Center.
Rains will lash parts of Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian and Guangdong provinces, while parts of Guizhou and Hunan will encounter freezing rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, the statement added.
Due to rain and snow, temperatures in most parts of south China will be 2 to 4 degrees Celsius lower than normal during the Spring Festival holiday, the center said, advising residents to stay warm and pay heed to road traffic safety.
or reload the browser
Photos
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.