Chile forward Vargas ruled out of WC qualifier against Bolivia

Xinhua) 15:40, January 31, 2022

Chile forward Eduardo Vargas will miss his team's World Cup qualifier against Bolivia because of a knee injury, the Chilean Football Association said on Sunday.

The 32-year-old suffered the injury during the second half of the Roja's 2-1 home defeat to Argentina on Thursday and had to be replaced by Victor Davila.

The Chilean FA did not immediately name a replacement for the Atletico Mineiro attacker.

"The decision was taken because [Vargas] will not recover from the injury in time for [the Bolivia match]," the entity said in a statement.

Chile and Bolivia will meet in La Paz on Tuesday. Both teams need to win to keep alive their faint hopes of qualifying for this year's World Cup in Qatar.

