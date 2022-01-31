"Dream come true!" American curler Plys excited to compete in same arena as Phelps

January 31, 2022

The first look at the National Aquatics Center on Sunday excited American curler Christopher Plys, who is eager to compete in the same arena in which his idol Michael Phelps won eight gold medals at Beijing 2008.

"This is what I have dreamed about. I have a photo of Michael Phelps blown up over my desk from these Games from this stadium. Now we get to play in that same arena. Dream come true," said Plys on social media.

Plys will compete in the U.S. mixed doubles' and men's team curling at Beijing 2022 in the National Aquatics Center, which has been repurposed into the "Ice Cube" for the Winter Games with detachable sheets built over the pool. In Beijing 2008, it was the venue for swimming and diving events.

"I have a giant picture of Michael Phelps in my house from this arena, and I look at that every single day," said Plys. "To be in the same building and get to compete in that same building is one of the most special things ever."

Looking at every details of the venue, Plys was excited to share pins with the logo of USA Curling with volunteers and journalists around.

"I'm just very excited about everything. The accommodation has been great. The village is really nice. The mall is very cool. Everybody has been very nice and helpful," said the 35-year-old.

Curling events at Beijing 2022 will kick off on Wednesday, two days before the opening ceremony, and will last until February 20, the very day of the closing ceremony.

"It's going to be a long couple of weeks, going to be a lot of games, but I'm excited to play with Vicky [Persinger] and just can't wait to get started," Plys said.

At PyeongChang 2018, the U.S. men's team upset hot favorites Sweden to win the first Olympic gold medal in curling in American history.

"My goal at this Games is just to go out there and play as well as we can, and hopefully bring a medal home," Plys said.

