Xi exchanges congratulations with Maltese president on 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties
(Xinhua) 13:39, January 31, 2022
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday exchanged congratulations with Maltese President George Vella on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of China-Malta diplomatic ties.
On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also exchanged congratulatory messages with his Maltese counterpart, Robert Abela.
