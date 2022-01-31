Languages

Xi exchanges congratulations with Maltese president on 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties

(Xinhua) 13:39, January 31, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday exchanged congratulations with Maltese President George Vella on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of China-Malta diplomatic ties.

On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also exchanged congratulatory messages with his Maltese counterpart, Robert Abela.

