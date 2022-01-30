Home>>
Deicing introduced for high-altitude cables
(People's Daily App) 16:39, January 30, 2022
The State Grid Hubei electric power company started its first use of direct current deicing on Tuesday at a substation in Jingmen, Hubei Province. Warmed by the electric current, ice frozen on the cables gradually melts and falls away.
